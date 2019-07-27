National Bank Financial Increases TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target to C$8.50

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMR. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of TMR opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The stock has a market cap of $748.81 million and a P/E ratio of -32.04.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

