National Bank Financial Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.30.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$69.59 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$64.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

