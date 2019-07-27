National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE YRI opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.20.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$541.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Racine bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,545.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 369,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,066.96.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

