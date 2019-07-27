National Grid (LON:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 840 ($10.98).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie raised shares of AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 910.94 ($11.90).

LON:NG opened at GBX 846.40 ($11.06) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 838.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Peter Gershon purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £484,200 ($632,693.06). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,033 shares of company stock valued at $48,447,678.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

