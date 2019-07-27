Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of BABY stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.57. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $103,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,239. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $11,884,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 68.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 403,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Natus Medical by 547.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 141,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Natus Medical by 31.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 115,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,295,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

