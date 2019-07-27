Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.07. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 6,701 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

