Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Update

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,098,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 3,126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO M Carl Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nautilus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 851.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 327,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.41 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

