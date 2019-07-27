Neblio 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $116,981.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008452 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $116,981.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00028833 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,389,708 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,302 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

