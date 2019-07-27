Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NESN. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 103.22.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

