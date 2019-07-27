Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,406,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after acquiring an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 127.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 429,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 339,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

NFLX traded up $9.32 on Friday, reaching $335.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,986. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

