New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Up 30.7% in July

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 1,356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

