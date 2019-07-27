New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $94,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

