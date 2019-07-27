New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 102,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $108,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.