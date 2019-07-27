New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,593 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $236,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after purchasing an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,492,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,070,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,873. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

