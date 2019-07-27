New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $85,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,639. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,389,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,005.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

