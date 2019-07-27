New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,947 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $131,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 4,790,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

