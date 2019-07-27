Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 10,396,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,054. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $112,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,988.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,220 shares of company stock worth $2,541,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 196,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 884,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 732,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 48,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

