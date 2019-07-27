NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $145,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

