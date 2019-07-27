Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97), Morningstar.com reports. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

