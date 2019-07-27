Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) vs. Otter Tail (NYSE:OTTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Nextera Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -2.88% -0.47% -0.24% Otter Tail 8.95% 11.34% 4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $771.00 million 3.58 $192.00 million $2.91 16.88 Otter Tail $916.45 million 2.31 $82.35 million $2.06 25.83

Nextera Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Otter Tail. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nextera Energy Partners and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57 Otter Tail 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $50.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Otter Tail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Nextera Energy Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

