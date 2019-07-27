Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.86 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 759,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $364,819. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.