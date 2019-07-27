NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGL. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 469,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,086. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,628,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $744,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,250,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,116,000 after buying an additional 2,257,816 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 537,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 386,770 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

