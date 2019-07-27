NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of NIO opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $438,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

