Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.