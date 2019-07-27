Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $59.14 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.