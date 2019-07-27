Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,163 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $101,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 668,809 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.