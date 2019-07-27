Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,124,771. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $527.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

