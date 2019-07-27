Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,447 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

NYSE CI opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

