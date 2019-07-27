Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,029.3% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

