NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 957,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 84,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.