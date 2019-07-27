NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $832,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

