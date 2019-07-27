NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $237,000 Investment in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 88.7% during the first quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 13,560,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373,134 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,469,000 after acquiring an additional 706,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 319,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 3.04. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.