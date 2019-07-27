NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 535,673 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535,673 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $116,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,575,562 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

