NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 937 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $35,508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1,444.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 372,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 289.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Herman Miller by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $122,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,781.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,330. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

