Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.61

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and traded as high as $33.84. Noah shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 26,147 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $209,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

