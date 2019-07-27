Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.94, 8,630,758 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,022,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on NE. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get Noble alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $483.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.22 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Noble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,364,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,134,000 after acquiring an additional 970,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.