Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 9,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

