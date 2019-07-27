Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,541,500 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 4,951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 365,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of 371.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.11. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.93 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.