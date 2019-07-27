North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

