Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.30-19.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.96 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.30-19.55 EPS.

NYSE:NOC opened at $352.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $358.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.35.

In related news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

