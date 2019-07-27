Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 52.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after buying an additional 442,651 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 52.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 683,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 234,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,025,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 208,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 197,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 306,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,453. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.