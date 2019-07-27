Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price objective on Andersons and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura upped their price objective on Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NCLH opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $173,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,658,271.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

