Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Novanta alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Novanta by 340.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 98.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NOVT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.69. 145,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,501. Novanta has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.