Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

