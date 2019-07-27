Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUAN. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $141,532.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,564. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,667,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 622,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,251 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

