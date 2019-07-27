Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Insider Sells $1,649,986.20 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $56.16 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Nucor by 20.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Nucor by 5.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,092,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

