Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.28, for a total value of $1,106,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.91.

NYSE COO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $337.98. 165,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.16. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $343.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

