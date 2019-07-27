Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,812. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares in the company, valued at $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,407 shares of company stock worth $621,159. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

