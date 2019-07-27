Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,450 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $7,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.05. 12,260,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,326.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,376 shares of company stock worth $14,437,934 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.