Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $175.34. 3,070,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,805. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

